About this product

Prepare to take your cannabis experience to a whole new level with Dollar Dose Sauce. Sauce is known for its pleasantly strong flavor/aroma, which come from it's high terpene content. It is also known for its high potency due to its composition. They say that the way in which THC diamonds settle in sauce can be compared to crystal islands in a terpene sea. How can you say no to that? Available in 1.0 grams in a variety of flavors including tangie, cherry pie, cherry AK, and more. Dollar Dose prides itself on bringing quality cannabis products to all, no matter your budget. That’s why we offer our Sauce at three price points: GOLD, SILVER, and PENNYWISE (see below for details): GOLD: Extracted from Dollar Dose's top tier of flower, our GOLD SAUCE is sure to give you the high you are looking for. Strains vary depending on our current crop and what makes it to the top of our list. SILVER: Extracted from our 2nd tier of flower, our SILVER SAUCE offers an alternative to our GOLD tier. This product is perfect for those looking for an awesome high but wanting to save a little bit of that hard earned cash. Strains vary depending on our current crop. PENNYWISE: Dollar Dose prides itself on making cannabis products available to all, no matter the budget. Extracted from our 3rd tier of flower, Our PENNYWISE SAUCE allows you to enjoy a great high without breaking the bank.