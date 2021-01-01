Ridges Rush Terpene Synergy Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
by Door County Cannabis CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Like the rush of nature that invigorates our creative side, Ridges Rush provides a long-lasting, invigorating buzz. A combination of the earthy pine terpene profile of trainwreck and the sweet Hawaiian flavors of pineapple express creating this one-of-a-kind terpene synergy delta-8 vape. TERPENE PROFILES Trainwreck & Pineapple express INTENDED OUTCOMES An invigorating buzz. Contains a terpene profile high in terpinolene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, humulene, myrcene, limonene, beta-pinene, and ocimene. INGREDIENTS Delta-8 Hemp Distillate and Natural Terpenes
About this brand
Door County Cannabis Company
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.