Sweet Sunrise Terpene Synergy Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

by Door County Cannabis Company

Sweet Sunrise Terpene Synergy Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

Like a beautiful Door County sunrise coming up over the harbor, Sweet Sunrise provides a euphoric, uplifting mental buzz. A combination of the smooth, sweet burst of fruity candy of the Runtz terpene profile and the tropical tang of Green Crack creating this one-of-a-kind terpene synergy Delta-8 vape. TERPENE PROFILES Runtz & Green Crack INTENDED OUTCOMES A euphoric, uplifting, mental buzz. Contains a terpene profile high in myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-pinene, humulene, beta-pinene, and linalool.

About this brand

Door County Cannabis Company is a proud small business with a mission to elevate your day with quality hemp-derived products. Use Code: LEAFLY25 at checkout

