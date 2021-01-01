Sweet Sunrise Terpene Synergy Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
by Door County Cannabis Company
About this product
Like a beautiful Door County sunrise coming up over the harbor, Sweet Sunrise provides a euphoric, uplifting mental buzz. A combination of the smooth, sweet burst of fruity candy of the Runtz terpene profile and the tropical tang of Green Crack creating this one-of-a-kind terpene synergy Delta-8 vape. TERPENE PROFILES Runtz & Green Crack INTENDED OUTCOMES A euphoric, uplifting, mental buzz. Contains a terpene profile high in myrcene, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, alpha-pinene, humulene, beta-pinene, and linalool.
About this brand
Door County Cannabis Company
