About this product

Meet our newest flavor, Asian Carp, a sustainable fish formula designed to support joint health and mobility. Asian Carp is higher in protein than most popular meats such as beef and lamb. It is naturally high in antioxidants, beneficial fatty acids, and low in fat. Asian Carp is also rich in minerals and vitamins like phosphorus and vitamin B12. In addition to its many health benefits, Asian Carp is sustainable and conscious-minded choice. This fish is non-native to the United States, and has been recently deemed an invasive species. BENEFITS Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness Joint health formula with sustainable Used to treat separation anxiety, inflammation, arthritis, joint pain, epilepsy, aging, and more. Perfect for travel, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc. Approximately 3mg per treat Derived from organic, non-GMO, hemp. Limited ingredient treats, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies. Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean All-natural ingredients 100% wheat free Made in the USA 7oz (198g) Ingredients: Rye flour, rolled oats, asian carp, coconut oil, cannabinoid-rich hemp oil (CBD), rosemary extract. SUGGESTED SERVING: You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine the optimal dose. The recommended starting dose is 1mg per 10lbs of body weight.