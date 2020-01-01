About this product

Meet our most popular calming dog treat, Calming Crunchies. Made with organic CBD, this formula can be used to treat a particular complaint or as a daily wellness supplement. Our Supportive Calming Dog Treats Formula: Separation anxiety Aggressive behavior Inflammation Arthritis Joint pain Epilepsy Aging Cancer Calming Crunchies Dog Treats Information: Natural anxiety relief, pain relief, and preventative wellness Perfect for travel, car rides, grooming, storms, rehoming, etc. Approximately 6mg of active CBD in each treat CBD is derived from organic, non-GMO hemp Non-psychoactive and safe for pets 3rd party Lab Tested Made in small batches with human-grade ingredients Limited ingredients, perfect for pups with sensitive stomachs or allergies Crunchy texture helps keep teeth clean 100% vegan and wheat-free Made in the USA 7oz bag (198 g) 3rd party lab test results Calming Dog Treats Ingredients: Rye flour, rolled oats, peanut butter, coconut oil, organic CBD isolate, rosemary Serving Suggestions for our Calming Dog Treats: You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight. Each treat is 6mg. Example dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose would be half a biscuit. Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed