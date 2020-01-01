About this product

Benefits of the Dope Dropper: Immediate release Easy to administer 100% dosage control Non-psychoactive and safe for pets Supportive formula: Anxiety Aggressive behavior Epilepsy Inflammation Arthritis Pain Skin and GI tract issues Why salmon oil? Dog-approved smell and flavor! Natural source of essential fatty acids (EFAs) Promotes joint function and mobility Protects dogs from the effects of skin allergies Promotes soft and silky coat Soothes temporary skin irritations Reduces inflammation Eliminates dandruff and dry skin Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. Extracted by hydrocarbon method, purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. Guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides. Every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety. Ingredients: Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, 200mg CBD Isolate Suggested Serving: You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1-3mg per every 10lbs of body weight. Sample dose: Zoey weighs 30lbs. Her starting dose is half a dropper (0.5ml). Repeat every 3-6 hours as needed