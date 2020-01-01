About this product

Meet the Dope Dropper...500mg of active CBD suspended in biologically appropriate MCT coconut oil Supportive Formula used for: Anxiety Aggressive behavior Epilepsy Inflammation Pain/Aging Skin and GI tract issues The Dope Dropper is formulated with Multi Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil from organic coconuts. Dope Dog uses organic, industrial hemp grown in Colorado. Extracted by hydrocarbon method and purified by chromatography, making it top food grade. Guaranteed to be free of heavy metals, pesticides and herbicides. Every batch is 3rd-party lab tested to guarantee purity and safety. Benefits of the Dope Dropper: Quick release Easy to administer 100% dosage control Made with digestive-friendly MCT coconut oil Non-psychoactive and safe for pets Lab Tested Non-GMO Organic Hemp Ingredients 500mg CBD Isolate, MCT Coconut Oil Suggested Use You know your dog best! Observe before and after administration to determine optimal dose. Recommended starting dose is 1mg per every 10lbs of body weight.