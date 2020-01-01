 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dope Vibes Only T-Shirt

by Dope Minerals

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Show the world how unbelievably dope you really are in our incredibly soft, cotton-blended shirts made exclusively for Dope Minerals. Front of Shirt: Dope Vibes Only Back of Shirt: Dope Minerals logo and website Available in Women’s flattering Slim-Fit Scoop Neck size Small, Medium and Large. Also available in Men’s Scoop Neck Large. Product Details: Lightweight construction. Screen printed graphic on front chest and back. Ribbed crew neck collar. Cotton blend. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low.

About this brand

Dope Minerals created a revolutionary cream that is infused with Magnesium and Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Topical Magnesium and CBD have been known to reduce anxiety and stress, inflammation and pain; as well as skin ailments such as psoriasis, acne and eczema. Both Magnesium + CBD are non-intoxicating and have virtually no harmful side effects. Dope Minerals is proud to be Vegan, Gluten Free, Paraben Free, Non-GMO and Organic.