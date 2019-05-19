Laceface79
on May 19th, 2019
I work 12-13 hours on my feet. This is my cure to a tired back and feet!! Peppermint menthol is my new favorites scent!!
Magnesium and CBD Oil work in perfect synergy to provide support to body systems and impact overall health. Both of these powerful elements have long been prized for their reputed ability to help with the following: Muscle Cramping & Strains Arthritis Fibromyalgia Difficulty sleeping & Insomnia Anxiety & Panic Growing Pains Restless Legs Migraines….And More! Which is why our customers rave about our powerfully effective Magnesium + CBD infused body cream! Combining both science and nature to guide our formulations, magnesium chloride andFull Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract is delicately infused into organic mango butter, organic shea butter and organic coconut oil and blended into a perfectly whipped cream that is gentle, moisturizing smooth and effective.
on May 19th, 2019
on May 16th, 2019
The best product I have used!!! I suffer from anxiety, panic attacks and sleep problems. Going to the doctors always was an issue as they provided heavy medication with no true relief in sight. When I started using this cream, I stopped all medications for my symptoms as I felt less anxious and slept better. Highly recommend it!!!
on May 16th, 2019
I have psoriatic arthritis and this helps my joints especially at night. Helps with pain and I can fall asleep. Love this product.