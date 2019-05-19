 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Magnesium + Full Spectrum Hemp Cream (400 mg/4 oz) Lavender

Magnesium + Full Spectrum Hemp Cream (400 mg/4 oz) Lavender

by Dope Minerals

Dope Minerals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Magnesium + Full Spectrum Hemp Cream (400 mg/4 oz) Lavender
Magnesium and CBD Oil work in perfect synergy to provide support to body systems and impact overall health. Both of these powerful elements have long been prized for their reputed ability to help with the following: Muscle Cramping & Strains Arthritis Fibromyalgia Difficulty sleeping & Insomnia Anxiety & Panic Growing Pains Restless Legs Migraines….And More! Which is why our customers rave about our powerfully effective Magnesium + CBD infused body cream! Combining both science and nature to guide our formulations, magnesium chloride andFull Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract is delicately infused into organic mango butter, organic shea butter and organic coconut oil and blended into a perfectly whipped cream that is gentle, moisturizing smooth and effective.

Laceface79

I work 12-13 hours on my feet. This is my cure to a tired back and feet!! Peppermint menthol is my new favorites scent!!

Carol7110

The best product I have used!!! I suffer from anxiety, panic attacks and sleep problems. Going to the doctors always was an issue as they provided heavy medication with no true relief in sight. When I started using this cream, I stopped all medications for my symptoms as I felt less anxious and slept better. Highly recommend it!!!

gg1979

I have psoriatic arthritis and this helps my joints especially at night. Helps with pain and I can fall asleep. Love this product.

Dope Minerals created a revolutionary cream that is infused with Magnesium and Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Topical Magnesium and CBD have been known to reduce anxiety and stress, inflammation and pain; as well as skin ailments such as psoriasis, acne and eczema. Both Magnesium + CBD are non-intoxicating and have virtually no harmful side effects. Dope Minerals is proud to be Vegan, Gluten Free, Paraben Free, Non-GMO and Organic.