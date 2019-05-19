About this product

Fight dry, tired skin with the perfect blend of all-natural ingredients that smooth and soften skin, adding tone and elasticity while reducing scars and acne. The ingredients in this specialized formula have been carefully chosen to ensure the most effective results. The non-greasy mixture is made up of Hempseed Oil, which is easily absorbed and does not clog pores. Neem deeply cleanses pores by removing impurities and dirt, acting as an anti-bacterial agent. Potent Full Spectrum CBD Oil (100 mg) is rich in omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids which help combat redness and plumps fine lines. Steam distilled Geranium Oil regulates skin’s sebum production, while Frankincense helps to heal skin and negate the signs of aging. This powerful skin oil also contains Carrot Seed Oil which has long been prized for it’s anti-aging effects. Magnesium is an anti-aging, anti-wrinkle powerhouse that helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It helps enhance hydration and encourages the production of collagen. Magnesium can also reduce acne, inflammation, scars, dark spots and redness.