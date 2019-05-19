 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Magnesium + Full Spectrum Hemp Face & Body Oil

by Dope Minerals

Fight dry, tired skin with the perfect blend of all-natural ingredients that smooth and soften skin, adding tone and elasticity while reducing scars and acne. The ingredients in this specialized formula have been carefully chosen to ensure the most effective results. The non-greasy mixture is made up of Hempseed Oil, which is easily absorbed and does not clog pores. Neem deeply cleanses pores by removing impurities and dirt, acting as an anti-bacterial agent. Potent Full Spectrum CBD Oil (100 mg) is rich in omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids which help combat redness and plumps fine lines. Steam distilled Geranium Oil regulates skin’s sebum production, while Frankincense helps to heal skin and negate the signs of aging. This powerful skin oil also contains Carrot Seed Oil which has long been prized for it’s anti-aging effects. Magnesium is an anti-aging, anti-wrinkle powerhouse that helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It helps enhance hydration and encourages the production of collagen. Magnesium can also reduce acne, inflammation, scars, dark spots and redness.

Laceface79

I use this nightly on my face and neck. My skin glows the next day, and has gotten rid of red blemishes and sun spots. Love this oil!!!!

Carol7110

Best product for skin, helps with eliminating scars. Will definitely buy again.

gg1979

My face has never looked better!! This is so amazing for the skin!!!

Dope Minerals created a revolutionary cream that is infused with Magnesium and Full Spectrum CBD Oil. Topical Magnesium and CBD have been known to reduce anxiety and stress, inflammation and pain; as well as skin ailments such as psoriasis, acne and eczema. Both Magnesium + CBD are non-intoxicating and have virtually no harmful side effects. Dope Minerals is proud to be Vegan, Gluten Free, Paraben Free, Non-GMO and Organic.