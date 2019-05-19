Laceface79
on May 19th, 2019
I use this nightly on my face and neck. My skin glows the next day, and has gotten rid of red blemishes and sun spots. Love this oil!!!!
Fight dry, tired skin with the perfect blend of all-natural ingredients that smooth and soften skin, adding tone and elasticity while reducing scars and acne. The ingredients in this specialized formula have been carefully chosen to ensure the most effective results. The non-greasy mixture is made up of Hempseed Oil, which is easily absorbed and does not clog pores. Neem deeply cleanses pores by removing impurities and dirt, acting as an anti-bacterial agent. Potent Full Spectrum CBD Oil (100 mg) is rich in omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids which help combat redness and plumps fine lines. Steam distilled Geranium Oil regulates skin’s sebum production, while Frankincense helps to heal skin and negate the signs of aging. This powerful skin oil also contains Carrot Seed Oil which has long been prized for it’s anti-aging effects. Magnesium is an anti-aging, anti-wrinkle powerhouse that helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. It helps enhance hydration and encourages the production of collagen. Magnesium can also reduce acne, inflammation, scars, dark spots and redness.
on May 16th, 2019
Best product for skin, helps with eliminating scars. Will definitely buy again.
on May 16th, 2019
My face has never looked better!! This is so amazing for the skin!!!