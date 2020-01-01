 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
G-13

by Dope Nailz Lacquer

$24.20MSRP

About this product

G-13 by Dope Nailz Lacquer

About this strain

G13

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

G13 is a very strong strain of cannabis indica that is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses.

Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.

About this brand

Dope Nailz Lacquer Logo
Hemp , Cbd, Thc Nail polish for Stoner chicks Over 32 Colors available!