 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Pink Kush

Pink Kush

by Dope Nailz Lacquer

Write a review
Dope Nailz Lacquer Other Miscellaneous Pink Kush

$24.00MSRP

About this product

Vegan , Organic 5 Free Retail Nail Lacquer

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pink Kush

Pink Kush

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

Dope Nailz Lacquer Logo
Hemp , Cbd, Thc Nail polish for Stoner chicks Over 32 Colors available!