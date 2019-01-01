 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. Roze

Roze

by Dope Nailz Lacquer

Write a review
Dope Nailz Lacquer Hemp CBD Beauty Roze

About this product

Roze by Dope Nailz Lacquer

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Rozé

Rozé

An offspring of the famed Zkittlez strain, Rozé is an award-winning hybrid strain that was handed down by "Gas Station Bob" to the Emerald Triangle breeders of 3rd Gen Fam. Carefully selected from 16 phenotypes, the Rozé was selected for its heavy resin production, purple coloration, and sweet floral aroma. This strain is rich in THC as well as myrcene and pinene terpenes, which build a complex chemical profile that won Rozé 2nd place in the 2017 Emerald Cup.

About this brand

Dope Nailz Lacquer Logo
Hemp , Cbd, Thc Nail polish for Stoner chicks Over 32 Colors available!