About this product
-Height: 17 inches -Joint: 14mm Female -Borosilicate Glass -9mm Super Thick Glass -Diffused Downstem -3.7" base 12mm thick) -Bubble-shaped Ice Catcher -Keck clip
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
B-52
B-52 is a 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Skunk and Big Bud. This hybrid by Nirvana Seeds is a sweet mix of skunky flavors that delivers remarkable cerebral effects. It's a great strain for commercial production, and its unique heady effects are enjoyed by connoisseurs and those with an affinity towards the Skunk family tree. A great strain for the relaxing while watching a movie, B-52 will leave you giggling and flying high.