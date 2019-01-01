About this product
Tom Cruise's egg in Risky Business is nothing compared to this faberge beauty percolator! Tommy boy would literally be doing stunts to catch this well built ergoniomically designed bong and it is only half an egg. Which only helps to make it perfectly filter the smoke through the strong glass for a stunning streamlined design.
About this strain
A-10
A-10 has an earthy, hashy taste that provides a very heavy body stone. Frequently used to treat insomnia and chronic pain.