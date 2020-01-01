 Loading…

  5. Grape Punch Wax 1g
Hybrid

Grape Punch Wax 1g

by Dorado Extracts

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Grape Punch

Grape Punch

Bred by Elev8 Genetics, Grape Punch is a Purp lover’s dream. Crossing Grape Slushie with Purple Punch creates a delicious strain with massive bag appeal. Expect frosty nugs with purple hues and a berry terpene profile that will make you smack your lips. The high will keep you engaged, and a welcomed body buzz will calm your muscles.

 

