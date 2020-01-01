 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dorsi Health 500mg CBD Cold Therapy Topical Roll On Pain Relief

by Dorsi Health

$39.95MSRP

Dorsi CBD Topical Pain Relief is a cold therapy roll-on application designed to easily penetrate and absorb in your skin. The 500MG of Isolate CBD combined with Menthol and Camphor give you a cooling sensation while melting away aches and pains. Our topical CBD pain relief roll-on applicator is great to use on hard to reach places such as the back, shoulder, and hamstrings. Our roll on uses CBD from industrial hemp from the US that is organically grown and CO2 extracted. As with all of our products it is 3rd party laboratory tested to ensure purity and potency. Buy Here: http://bit.ly/2pqbxz9

Dorsi Health is a Pennsylvania based wellness company focused on the potential health benefits of cannabinoids. We use only organically grown industrial hemp from accredited farms. We carry topicals, oils, and more CBD products that are third party tested for purity and potency. Our mission is to provide the finest quality CBD products at affordable prices to every generation.