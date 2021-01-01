Nano Bites - Blue Raspberry 1000mg MED
by DŌSD Edibles
About this product
Package includes 20 pieces. Each piece contains 50mg of water-soluble THC Our NANO BITES provide more efficient absorption & a faster onset compared to traditional edibles. Made from our extensively refined distillate, NANO BITES contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. Get more out of your dose...with far less waiting.
About this brand
DŌSD Edibles
