  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Nano Bites - Blue Raspberry 1000mg MED

Nano Bites - Blue Raspberry 1000mg MED

by DŌSD Edibles

DŌSD Edibles Edibles Candy Nano Bites - Blue Raspberry 1000mg MED

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Package includes 20 pieces. Each piece contains 50mg of water-soluble THC Our NANO BITES provide more efficient absorption & a faster onset compared to traditional edibles. Made from our extensively refined distillate, NANO BITES contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. Get more out of your dose...with far less waiting.

DŌSD Edibles combines nano-molecular technology with high quality ingredients to produce the ultimate edible experience. Current product offerings include multiple award-winning ‘NanoBite’ gummies infused with water-soluble cannabinoids for increased bioavailability & a quicker onset compared to traditional edibles. Grab a pack and #feelitfaster.

