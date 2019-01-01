 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Nano Bites - Mixed Fruit 100mg REC

by DŌSD Edibles

DŌSD Edibles Edibles Candy Nano Bites - Mixed Fruit 100mg REC

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Each piece contains 10mg of water-soluble THC Our NANO BITES provide more efficient absorption & a faster onset compared to traditional edibles. Made from our extensively refined distillate, NANO BITES contain cannabinoid nanoparticles which are utilized by the body much more efficiently than unrefined oils. Get more out of your dose...with far less waiting.

About this brand

Edibles infused with cannabinoid nanoparticles.