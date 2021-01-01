 Loading…

Hybrid

Agent Orange Cartridge 1g

by Dose Oil

Dose Oil Concentrates Cartridges Agent Orange Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Agent Orange

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.

