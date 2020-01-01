 Loading…

  5. Bay Dream Co2 Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Bay Dream Co2 Cartridge 0.5g

by Dose Oil

About this product

About this strain

Bay Dream

Bay Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Granddaddy Purp’s Bay Dream is a dreamy sativa cross between the esteemed Blue Dream and Bay 11. Blue Dream passes on a subtle pine aroma coupled with sweet lemon. Patients needing an appetite boost tend to find relief in Bay Dream, and its cerebrally-focused euphoria provides a steady buzz that begins to feel intoxicating with increased doses. The effects are fast-paced and active, so Bay Dream may not be the best choice for anxiety-prone consumers. Bay Dream’s heavy yields make this sativa a favorite among growers, who wait 9 to 10 weeks for it to flower indoors. Outdoor plants sown at the beginning of June will finish flowering near the end of October with heights that stretch as tall as 10 feet.

