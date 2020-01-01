 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry Pie CO2 Cartridge 1g

by Dose Oil

About this product

About this strain

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Blueberry Pie is the indica-dominant hybrid of two famous strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Dream. Each strain in this potent cross has its own claim to fame, but when combined their unique attributes coalesce to form a strain greater than the sum of its parts. The blueberry flavor and mental haze of Blue Dream contributes to the stilted cerebral buzz, which is then anchored through the Kush-heavy effects of Girl Scout Cookies, amounting to a strain that shrugs off stress and mutes mild physical discomfort. 

 

About this brand

Dose Oil Logo