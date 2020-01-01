 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Face Off Moon Rocks 1g

Face Off Moon Rocks 1g

by Dose Oil

Write a review
Dose Oil Concentrates Solvent Face Off Moon Rocks 1g

About this product

Premium buds coated in our critical process CO2 oil and then rolled in kief for an experience that is out of this world. Look out for your favorite strain all dressed up

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Dose Oil Logo