  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. bliss by dosist™ - dose pen 200

bliss by dosist™ - dose pen 200

by dosist

$100.00MSRP

About this product

bliss by dosist is a THC-forward formula with a 9:1 THC to CBD ratio complemented by stimulating terpenes to help you feel just the right amount of good. Over 200 doses of bliss come prefilled in the dose pen by dosist. The dose pen is a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist's formulas, featuring precise dosage delivery (2.25 mg per dose), airflow control, and superior heat ramp technology.

Fabfitfio

This was such a dissapointment. Let me start off by saying we were sold this by the ocs employee who told us we would get a better high then any other dry bud or flower. Completely a lie. This is a microdose. Do not expect to get high at all. Its super expensive, does nothing but give a mild body buzz, thats after 3 doses. We tried bliss. Then to top things off the actual device stops working after 1 day. The customer service is garbage so basically be prepared to flush your money down the toilet. Do not expect this to perform any miracles and the sales pitch that this is premium hence the price mark. Save the money and grief and buy normal bud. Atleast then your device wont stop working after 1 day.

from dosiston April 16th, 2020

Hi this is Gunner, CEO of dosist. I would appreciate the chance to speak to you directly about your experience with our dose-controlled products. Please email me at gwinston@dosist.com and I will personally respond to you. Thank you, Gunner.

kayf1655

I have each of the dosist formulas and like having confidence in the dose that I am getting. bliss does exactly what it says and I use “relief” almost daily to deal with my sciatic pain. It’s super easy to use and the product design is sleek and discreet. I just haven’t found any other cannabis product like it out there. Check out the community events...super hip and cool, totally aligned with its brand.

from dosiston August 13th, 2019

Thanks so much for sharing your experience. We are incredibly proud of our community events and our team so we're so happy you've been able to partake. We can't wait to see you soon.

jekslucy

An 11th finger for me honestly. ..Whether you're lounging or doing something active, it's the perfect added dose of good feels into all situations.

from dosiston August 13th, 2019

Thank you for taking the time to review our products. We're so happy to hear it fits seamlessly into your life.

About this brand

dosist is a modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health and happiness. Based in Los Angeles, California, dosist launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and described by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills" on their 25 Best Inventions of 2016 list. Through six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss, sleep, calm, relief, passion and arouse - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. dosist’s proprietary medical-grade vaporizer, the dose pen, delivers a precise 2.25mg dose each and every time ensuring a safe, consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our formulas please visit dosist.com and the @dosist Instagram account.