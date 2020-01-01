dosist is a modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health and happiness. Based in Los Angeles, California, dosist launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and described by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills" on their 25 Best Inventions of 2016 list. Through six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss, sleep, calm, relief, passion and arouse - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. dosist’s proprietary medical-grade vaporizer, the dose pen, delivers a precise 2.25mg dose each and every time ensuring a safe, consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our formulas please visit dosist.com and the @dosist Instagram account.