tschnabs on February 23rd, 2018

There is nothing bad I can say about this pen. It’s exactly what I was looking for to cancel out any stress or anxiety that’s crept on. For those wondering if this is going to get you “high”: the answer is NO. Because of the high CBD to THC ratio, any high that you might get from this is going to be a very gentle and mellow body high. (So, if you’re a stoner and you want to get stoned, this is NOT the pen for you. From what I’ve read, Bliss by Dosist is best for that.) After experimenting with this pen for a day, I had already found myself used to the effects, and settled into what felt like a natural state of, well.... CALM. I could easily use this any time, anywhere, and never have to worry about whether or not I’ll be able to function. Thanks Dosist for this product. I can tell it’s going to to help live in a state that I should have been living in after all these years.