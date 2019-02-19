 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
calm by dosist™ - dose pen 200

by dosist

$100.00MSRP

About this product

calm by dosist is a high CBD formula in a 10:1 ratio of CBD to THC, supported by a calming terpene blend of myrcene, limonene, and B-caryophyllene, to help relax the mind and body. Over 200 doses of calm come in a prefilled dose pen by dosist. The dose pen is a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist's formulas, featuring precise dosage delivery (2.25 mg per dose), airflow control, and superior heat ramp technology.

4 customer reviews

4.54

scisci

This pen is amazing. I haven't had anything THC heavy for a long time and was looking for anxiety and pain relief in the evenings. I have a herniated disc in my spine that gives me nerve pain and do not want to take pain killers. The pain keeps me up at night and it's unnerving during the day. One puff of this pen and my muscles are relaxed and I sleep like a baby. The very low THC content has almost no effect on me and I'd consider myself a lightweight. What I like best: I'm still able to focus and work. The one exception being if I'm super tired when I hit the pen - in which case I won't be able to keep myself awake and focused by sheer will any longer.

from dosiston May 13th, 2019

Hi there, Thanks so much for your support! We love to hear how you are enjoying the calm formula, enjoy! - team dosist

CannabisZen

I have been a big fan of the 20:1 CBD to THC ACDC pens for some time, but having tried Calm by Dosist, I have to say this is by far the best CBD anti-pain anti-anxiety formula I have ever tried. As one of the reviewers mentioned, it is only 10% THC, so it will not make you "high" or "stoned" in the traditional sense, but this very low level THC gives just enough mood lift to make a noticeable difference while still being completely level headed, functional, and be able to interact in public without red or glazed eyes, nor paranoid. This happened to be my first Dosist pen as well, and the vibration at 3 seconds to indicate one dose is brilliant. It's discreet, barely has a smell, and I no longer take Advil or other ibuprofin based pain meds at all. As a note, I do not work for Dosist, just a very satisfied customer. Highly recommended for CBD patients and even regular folks who want to relax, but not get high or stoned or drink alcohol. =)

tschnabs

There is nothing bad I can say about this pen. It’s exactly what I was looking for to cancel out any stress or anxiety that’s crept on. For those wondering if this is going to get you “high”: the answer is NO. Because of the high CBD to THC ratio, any high that you might get from this is going to be a very gentle and mellow body high. (So, if you’re a stoner and you want to get stoned, this is NOT the pen for you. From what I’ve read, Bliss by Dosist is best for that.) After experimenting with this pen for a day, I had already found myself used to the effects, and settled into what felt like a natural state of, well.... CALM. I could easily use this any time, anywhere, and never have to worry about whether or not I’ll be able to function. Thanks Dosist for this product. I can tell it’s going to to help live in a state that I should have been living in after all these years.

About this brand

dosist is a modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health and happiness. Based in Los Angeles, California, dosist launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and described by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills" on their 25 Best Inventions of 2016 list. Through six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss, sleep, calm, relief, passion and arouse - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. dosist’s proprietary medical-grade vaporizer, the dose pen, delivers a precise 2.25mg dose each and every time ensuring a safe, consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our formulas please visit dosist.com and the @dosist Instagram account.