  passion by dosist™ - dose pen 200

passion by dosist™ - dose pen 200

by dosist

2.25
dosist Vaping Vape Pens passion by dosist™ - dose pen 200

$100.00MSRP

About this product

passion by dosist is a THC-dominant formula with a 11:1 ratio of THC to CBD designed to heighten and increase your pleasure. Over 200 doses of passion come in a prefilled dose pen by dosist. The dose pen is a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist's formulas, featuring precise dosage delivery (2.25 mg per dose), airflow control, and superior heat ramp technology.

5 customer reviews

2.25

rezzo

DO NOT BUY. The pen literally lasted only three days, bought it on a Sunday afternoon and by Wednesday it was no longer working.

from dosiston April 16th, 2020

Hi this is Gunner, CEO of dosist. I would appreciate the chance to speak to you directly about your experience with our dose-controlled products. Please email me at gwinston@dosist.com and I will personally respond to you. Thank you, Gunner.

mummers

I bought this pen to use while traveling in a recreational state in place of my normal cannabis smoking routine. The design of the pen and the metered doses are great. The recommended three doses for an experienced cannabis user left me feeling no positive effects, only a burning throat. This was during an on-the-go session. When I had more time to spend spraying the doses out and time to consume a higher number of doses, I was finally able to feel a slight buzz but ultimately it wasn't enough to satisfy my needs as a daily cannabis smoking medical patient. It would be great if the product was offered in different doses. My burning throat was uncomfortable and I noticed that I was coughing, which is not the norm for me. Without changes to the dosage and oil I would not purchase this product again.

from dosiston November 1st, 2019

Thank you for your feedback. We're sorry to hear you did not have a great experience with using your passion dose pen. We would love to connect with you further at support@dosist.com.

Amethyst86

Did nothing for me just a waste of money 😠.

from dosiston July 25th, 2019

We are so sorry to hear this. dosist guarantees the effectiveness of our formulations and that our dose pen will deliver the full dosage promised. We are here to help at support@dosist.com, looking forward to connecting with you.

About this brand

dosist Logo
dosist is a modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health and happiness. Based in Los Angeles, California, dosist launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and described by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills" on their 25 Best Inventions of 2016 list. Through six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss, sleep, calm, relief, passion and arouse - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. dosist’s proprietary medical-grade vaporizer, the dose pen, delivers a precise 2.25mg dose each and every time ensuring a safe, consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our formulas please visit dosist.com and the @dosist Instagram account.