SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
passion by dosist is a THC-dominant formula with a 11:1 ratio of THC to CBD designed to heighten and increase your pleasure. Over 200 doses of passion come in a prefilled dose pen by dosist. The dose pen is a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist's formulas, featuring precise dosage delivery (2.25 mg per dose), airflow control, and superior heat ramp technology.
on April 1st, 2020
DO NOT BUY. The pen literally lasted only three days, bought it on a Sunday afternoon and by Wednesday it was no longer working.
Hi this is Gunner, CEO of dosist. I would appreciate the chance to speak to you directly about your experience with our dose-controlled products. Please email me at gwinston@dosist.com and I will personally respond to you. Thank you, Gunner.
on October 30th, 2019
I bought this pen to use while traveling in a recreational state in place of my normal cannabis smoking routine. The design of the pen and the metered doses are great. The recommended three doses for an experienced cannabis user left me feeling no positive effects, only a burning throat. This was during an on-the-go session. When I had more time to spend spraying the doses out and time to consume a higher number of doses, I was finally able to feel a slight buzz but ultimately it wasn't enough to satisfy my needs as a daily cannabis smoking medical patient. It would be great if the product was offered in different doses. My burning throat was uncomfortable and I noticed that I was coughing, which is not the norm for me. Without changes to the dosage and oil I would not purchase this product again.
Thank you for your feedback. We're sorry to hear you did not have a great experience with using your passion dose pen. We would love to connect with you further at support@dosist.com.
on July 24th, 2019
Did nothing for me just a waste of money 😠.
We are so sorry to hear this. dosist guarantees the effectiveness of our formulations and that our dose pen will deliver the full dosage promised. We are here to help at support@dosist.com, looking forward to connecting with you.