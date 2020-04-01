mummers on October 30th, 2019

I bought this pen to use while traveling in a recreational state in place of my normal cannabis smoking routine. The design of the pen and the metered doses are great. The recommended three doses for an experienced cannabis user left me feeling no positive effects, only a burning throat. This was during an on-the-go session. When I had more time to spend spraying the doses out and time to consume a higher number of doses, I was finally able to feel a slight buzz but ultimately it wasn't enough to satisfy my needs as a daily cannabis smoking medical patient. It would be great if the product was offered in different doses. My burning throat was uncomfortable and I noticed that I was coughing, which is not the norm for me. Without changes to the dosage and oil I would not purchase this product again.