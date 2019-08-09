 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. relief by dosist™ - dose pen 200

relief by dosist™ - dose pen 200

by dosist

Skip to Reviews
3.77
dosist Vaping Vape Pens relief by dosist™ - dose pen 200
dosist Vaping Vape Pens relief by dosist™ - dose pen 200
dosist Vaping Vape Pens relief by dosist™ - dose pen 200
dosist Vaping Vape Pens relief by dosist™ - dose pen 200

$100.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

relief by dosist is a CBD-rich formula with a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBD designed to provide a significant level of broad-spectrum relief for mild to moderate pain and inflammation. Over 200 doses of relief come in a prefilled dose pen by dosist. The dose pen is a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist's formulas, featuring precise dosage delivery (2.25 mg per dose), airflow control, and superior heat ramp technology.

7 customer reviews

Show all
3.77

write a review

kayf1655

My fave of the dosist pens! Use it daily to relieve my sciatic pain. It’s reliable, consistent, and sleek looking. My girlfriends told me about this brand a few years ago and I haven’t used any others since.

from dosiston August 13th, 2019

Thanks so much for sharing - we are so happy our relief formulas is helpful for you.

Zinfiniti

Excellent product that really helped with my arthritis and inflammation. It’s great after the gym and for general pain. I use it instead of Tylenol now! I recommend the 200 dose pen because you get way more bang for your buck!

from dosiston July 8th, 2019

Thanks so much for sharing and for your support!- team dosist

Catseyemuse

Hate hate hate, only used one time, not a marijuana user, nor anything else, choose relief as it said for pain and low thc, little reaction..OH REALLY, I feel like I've been drugged with multiple drugs, burned my throat badly like inhaling chili peppers, within minutes and only one dose exactly as directed, jumping out of my skin, muscles cramping, head literally pulling back, spinning, dizzy, freaking out, the worst feeling ever... The Calm should be the one beginners try for pain and should say that but with even less thc.. the whole experience makes me very unhappy, and will never try anything again, never listen to anyone's advice ..

from dosiston May 13th, 2019

Hi there, We are so sorry to hear you had this experience with our relief dose pen. Our experience team is here to help with any questions or concerns you have at support@dosist.com. We look forward to helping you out! - team dosist

About this brand

dosist Logo
dosist is a modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health and happiness. Based in Los Angeles, California, dosist launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and described by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills" on their 25 Best Inventions of 2016 list. Through six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss, sleep, calm, relief, passion and arouse - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. dosist’s proprietary medical-grade vaporizer, the dose pen, delivers a precise 2.25mg dose each and every time ensuring a safe, consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our formulas please visit dosist.com and the @dosist Instagram account.