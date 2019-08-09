SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
relief by dosist is a CBD-rich formula with a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBD designed to provide a significant level of broad-spectrum relief for mild to moderate pain and inflammation. Over 200 doses of relief come in a prefilled dose pen by dosist. The dose pen is a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist's formulas, featuring precise dosage delivery (2.25 mg per dose), airflow control, and superior heat ramp technology.
on August 9th, 2019
My fave of the dosist pens! Use it daily to relieve my sciatic pain. It’s reliable, consistent, and sleek looking. My girlfriends told me about this brand a few years ago and I haven’t used any others since.
Thanks so much for sharing - we are so happy our relief formulas is helpful for you.
on July 4th, 2019
Excellent product that really helped with my arthritis and inflammation. It’s great after the gym and for general pain. I use it instead of Tylenol now! I recommend the 200 dose pen because you get way more bang for your buck!
Thanks so much for sharing and for your support!- team dosist
on December 4th, 2018
Hate hate hate, only used one time, not a marijuana user, nor anything else, choose relief as it said for pain and low thc, little reaction..OH REALLY, I feel like I've been drugged with multiple drugs, burned my throat badly like inhaling chili peppers, within minutes and only one dose exactly as directed, jumping out of my skin, muscles cramping, head literally pulling back, spinning, dizzy, freaking out, the worst feeling ever... The Calm should be the one beginners try for pain and should say that but with even less thc.. the whole experience makes me very unhappy, and will never try anything again, never listen to anyone's advice ..
Hi there, We are so sorry to hear you had this experience with our relief dose pen. Our experience team is here to help with any questions or concerns you have at support@dosist.com. We look forward to helping you out! - team dosist