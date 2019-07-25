SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
sleep by dosist is a THC-focused formula supported by CBD in a ratio of 8:1 THC to CBD to help you fall and stay asleep naturally. Over 200 doses of sleep come prefilled in the dose pen by dosist. The dose pen is a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist's formulas, featuring precise dosage delivery (2.25 mg per dose), airflow control, and superior heat ramp technology.
on July 25th, 2019
Bought this for my sister for Xmas. That night was her first night without Ambien in 15 years and she hasn’t used Ambien again since. She even said colors looked brighter the next morning because she was no longer in a fog. Life changing product!
Thanks so much for the support, and for sharing, we're honored.
on March 3rd, 2019
Don’t like this pen at all.. both ends look the exact same.. the only way to tell what end to draw from is to look for the cartridge glass. The LED can’t be seen while drawing which makes no sense. What’s the point of having a draw light other then to let others know your smoking. the effects don’t work at all. I didn’t get sleepy at all got a little light headed but nothing after that. Last, I can’t find any information on what’s in it. Considering CBD/THC is the Wild West right now. I don’t fill to comfortable smoking statements. I like to know more about what I’m smoking.
Hi there, We are sorry to hear about your experience with using our dose pen. We would love to help answer any questions you have about how to use our pen and where you can find further information on our website at dosist.com Our experience team is here to help at support@dosist.com. - team dosist
on December 5th, 2018
I’m with tinytiny — perhaps some of the reviewers are not using the pen properly? Two pulls off the Sleep pen right before bed and within five minutes I’m in Snooze County.
Thanks so much, We love to to hear your feedback! Enjoy the restful sleep! - team dosist