  5. sleep by dosist™ - dose pen 200

sleep by dosist™ - dose pen 200

by dosist

2.79
$100.00MSRP

About this product

sleep by dosist is a THC-focused formula supported by CBD in a ratio of 8:1 THC to CBD to help you fall and stay asleep naturally. Over 200 doses of sleep come prefilled in the dose pen by dosist. The dose pen is a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist's formulas, featuring precise dosage delivery (2.25 mg per dose), airflow control, and superior heat ramp technology.

9 customer reviews

2.79

NaturalMama

Bought this for my sister for Xmas. That night was her first night without Ambien in 15 years and she hasn’t used Ambien again since. She even said colors looked brighter the next morning because she was no longer in a fog. Life changing product!

from dosiston July 30th, 2019

Thanks so much for the support, and for sharing, we're honored.

Gfsrepairs

Don’t like this pen at all.. both ends look the exact same.. the only way to tell what end to draw from is to look for the cartridge glass. The LED can’t be seen while drawing which makes no sense. What’s the point of having a draw light other then to let others know your smoking. the effects don’t work at all. I didn’t get sleepy at all got a little light headed but nothing after that. Last, I can’t find any information on what’s in it. Considering CBD/THC is the Wild West right now. I don’t fill to comfortable smoking statements. I like to know more about what I’m smoking.

from dosiston May 13th, 2019

Hi there, We are sorry to hear about your experience with using our dose pen. We would love to help answer any questions you have about how to use our pen and where you can find further information on our website at dosist.com Our experience team is here to help at support@dosist.com. - team dosist

HumboldtCertified

I’m with tinytiny — perhaps some of the reviewers are not using the pen properly? Two pulls off the Sleep pen right before bed and within five minutes I’m in Snooze County.

from dosiston May 13th, 2019

Thanks so much, We love to to hear your feedback! Enjoy the restful sleep! - team dosist

About this brand

dosist Logo
dosist is a modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health and happiness. Based in Los Angeles, California, dosist launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and described by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills" on their 25 Best Inventions of 2016 list. Through six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss, sleep, calm, relief, passion and arouse - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. dosist’s proprietary medical-grade vaporizer, the dose pen, delivers a precise 2.25mg dose each and every time ensuring a safe, consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and our formulas please visit dosist.com and the @dosist Instagram account.