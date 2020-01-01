SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The core-4 wellness kit contains dosist’s original core four formulas: bliss, sleep, calm & relief. 200 doses of each formula come in a prefilled dose pen—a recyclable vaporizing device designed exclusively for dosist’s formulas featuring precise dosage delivery, airflow control and superior heat ramp technology. The dose pen delivers a precise 2.25MG per dose ensuring a precise dose each and every time.
Be the first to review this product.