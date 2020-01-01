 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sativa

1:1 Lemon G Shatter 1g

by Double Bear

Double Bear Concentrates Solvent 1:1 Lemon G Shatter 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lemon G

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Lemon G is the pride of Ohio, representing the Midwest among all the Dutch and West Coast strains out there. Potent and invigorating, this strain descends from Original G13. Relaxing effects tend to show up first after consuming Lemon G. Over time, however, the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly effects begin to emerge. Lemon G is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.

About this brand

Double Bear Premium Concentrates is the premier Marijuana Infused Products (MIP) company in Colorado. We use only the finest materials to produce the best Wax, Shatter, and Sugar available on the market. Double Bear products are available exclusively at Terrapin Care Station's five retail locations in Colorado at every day low prices.