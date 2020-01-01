 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Dark Blue Dream Disposable Pen 0.25g

Dark Blue Dream Disposable Pen 0.25g

by Double Bear

About this strain

Dark Blue Dream

Dark Blue Dream

Dark Blue Dream is a gently sedating twist on a classic. By combining the ubiquitous headiness of Blue Dream with Dark Night’s semi-sedative physical aura, an enjoyable hybrid is created that stimulates the mind while simultaneously relaxing the body. These complementary attributes make Dark Blue Dream an ideal after-work strain. The sweet flavor and pungent aroma are a feast for the senses while the headiness promotes creativity and lateral thought without overstimulating the consumer.  

About this brand

Double Bear Premium Concentrates is the premier Marijuana Infused Products (MIP) company in Colorado. We use only the finest materials to produce the best Wax, Shatter, and Sugar available on the market. Double Bear products are available exclusively at Terrapin Care Station's five retail locations in Colorado at every day low prices.