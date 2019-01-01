About this product
Our in-house sugar is sold by 1g packages. All material is of the finest quality and most comes from your favorite strains at Terrapin Care Station with some Double Bear concentrates testing up to over 90% THC. Strains will vary.
About this brand
Double Bear
Double Bear Premium Concentrates is the premier Marijuana Infused Products (MIP) company in Colorado. We use only the finest materials to produce the best Wax, Shatter, and Sugar available on the market. Double Bear products are available exclusively at Terrapin Care Station's five retail locations in Colorado at every day low prices.