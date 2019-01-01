 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Double Bear Sugar

Double Bear Sugar

by Double Bear

Write a review
Double Bear Concentrates Solvent Double Bear Sugar

$19.50MSRP

About this product

Our in-house sugar is sold by 1g packages. All material is of the finest quality and most comes from your favorite strains at Terrapin Care Station with some Double Bear concentrates testing up to over 90% THC. Strains will vary.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Double Bear Logo
Double Bear Premium Concentrates is the premier Marijuana Infused Products (MIP) company in Colorado. We use only the finest materials to produce the best Wax, Shatter, and Sugar available on the market. Double Bear products are available exclusively at Terrapin Care Station's five retail locations in Colorado at every day low prices.