 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Aliens On Moonshine CBD Tanker 1g

Aliens On Moonshine CBD Tanker 1g

by Double Delicious

Write a review
Double Delicious Concentrates Solvent Aliens On Moonshine CBD Tanker 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Aliens On Moonshine

Aliens On Moonshine

Aliens On Moonshine by Sin City Seeds is a potent CBD-rich phenotype of The Cali Connection’s Sour Alien crossed with White Moonshine. This indica-dominant strain emits a funky aroma that is a clashing of sour, sweet, and chemicals. The high CBD/THC ratio gives Aliens On Moonshine potent medicinal properties while remaining mostly functional. Its effects land firmly in the body and can assist with inflammation, irritability, and minor physical discomfort. The uplifting, clearheaded buzz and soothing physical effects make Aliens On Moonshine an excellent add-in or standalone strain for CBD lovers everywhere.    

About this brand

Double Delicious Logo
TBA