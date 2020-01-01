CBD Dutch Treat Cartridge 0.5g
by Double DeliciousWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
CBD Dutch Treat Cartridge 0.5g by Double Delicious
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.