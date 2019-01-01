Dirty Girl Cartridge 0.5g
by Double DeliciousWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Double Delicious - Dirty Girl (H) .5g
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dirty Girl
Dirty Girl is a sativa-dominant cross of a Trainwreck hybrid, known as Arcata Lemon Wreck, and Cinderella 99. The combination produces a tropical aroma of pineapples and citrus fruit with a sharp pungent note reminiscent of Pine-Sol. The flavor of Dirty Girl is like sweet lemon candy and the effects it produces are happy and creative. Dirty Girl will elevate your mood and may help avoid the complications of depression, anxiety, and migraine headaches.