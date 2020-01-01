Harle-Tsu CBD CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Double DeliciousWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Double Delicious High CBD cartridges are Co2 extracted with the same equipment and process. We use only the best Premium High CBD strains!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Harle-Tsu
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.