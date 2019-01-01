 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
ICE RSO Tanker 1g

by Double Delicious

About this product

Double Delicious full spectrum RSO is an alcohol extraction utilizing high-quality food-grade alcohol. We use select premium flowers and fully test our RSO guaranteeing the best quality product with the highest standards.

About this strain

Ice

Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this indica/sativa hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most users report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.

About this brand

