ICE RSO Tanker 1g
by Double DeliciousWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Double Delicious full spectrum RSO is an alcohol extraction utilizing high-quality food-grade alcohol. We use select premium flowers and fully test our RSO guaranteeing the best quality product with the highest standards.
About this strain
Ice
Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this indica/sativa hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most users report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.