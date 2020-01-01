 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Memory Loss Concentrate

Memory Loss Concentrate

by Double Delicious

Write a review
Double Delicious Concentrates Solvent Memory Loss Concentrate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Memory Loss Concentrate by Double Delicious

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Memory Loss

Memory Loss

Memory Loss is a fast-finishing 70% sativa hybrid from Archive Seed Bank that smells very much like a Dutch Haze, with a strong, peppery incense odor and undertones of bubblegum and fruit. This cross of Amnesia Haze and a Face Off OG male produces large, easy to grow plants and heavy yields. Memory Loss is named for its mind-warping high that can leave users in a disoriented and forgetful mental state.

About this brand

Double Delicious Logo
TBA