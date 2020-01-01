 Loading…

Hybrid

OG Cookies RSO 1g

by Double Delicious

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

OG Cookies

OG Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

OG Cookies is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and GSC (aka Cookies, or Girl Scout Cookies). OG Cookies combines G Kush’s lemon, pine, and fuel notes with GSC’s savory complexity. OG Cookies is a very strong straub—often containing 20% or more THC and very little CBD, although there is a high-CBD variety. OG Cookies is best suited for leisure hours or before you head to sleep. Medical patients choose OG Cookies for relieving depression, stress, anxiety and pain. OG Cookies is very popular in the Northwest and comes as grams, eighth-ounces, prerolls, and extracts. The decade-old cultivar can be grown indoors and outside, requiring a moderate skill level to produce consistently potent, fragrant, and ample yields.

