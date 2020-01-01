Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Presidential OG (also called Presidential Kush) by Royal Queen Seeds is an indica cross of Bubble Gum and OG Kush that will definitely get your attention with its intense citrus and pine smell. As far as taste, it maintains the pine flavor and heads into a more earthy terrain. This strain hits hard and fast with sedative effects that make this a popular choice for those dealing with insomnia or stress.
Be the first to review this product.