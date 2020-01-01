Red Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
Red Diesel Cartridge 0.5g by Double Delicious
Red Diesel
Red Diesel takes the distinctive sweet and sour diesel flavors of NYC Diesel and adds in California Orange, a stable heavy producer, to increase the yield and potency. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Red Diesel is a recurring option on the menus of Amsterdam coffee shops. The powerful euphoric effects have an immediate impact and give consumers an energetic rush that lifts your mood.