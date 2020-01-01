 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Red Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

by Double Delicious

Double Delicious Concentrates Cartridges Red Diesel Cartridge 0.5g

Red Diesel Cartridge 0.5g by Double Delicious

Red Diesel

Red Diesel

Red Diesel

Red Diesel takes the distinctive sweet and sour diesel flavors of NYC Diesel and adds in California Orange, a stable heavy producer, to increase the yield and potency. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Red Diesel is a recurring option on the menus of Amsterdam coffee shops. The powerful euphoric effects have an immediate impact and give consumers an energetic rush that lifts your mood.

