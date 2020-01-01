 Loading…

Hybrid

Shangri La Distillate Tanker 1g

by Double Delicious

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Shangri-La

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by JinxProof Genetics, Shangri-La crosses parent strains Fudo Myo-o and 9 Pound Hammer to create a 60/40 sativa-dominant strain. Taking its name from the mythical valley utopia, the Shangri-La hybrid is sure to bring you to your own internal paradise. This strain takes you to a peaceful mindset where happiness and relaxation are no strangers. Patients might also choose this strain as an uplifting escape from nausea, stress, and pain. Skunky and sweet in flavor, Shangri-La boasts a garden of different aromas from ripe grape and berry to tropical mango and citrus. 

About this brand

