 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberry Snow Cone Cartridge 1g

Strawberry Snow Cone Cartridge 1g

by Double Delicious

Write a review
Double Delicious Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Snow Cone Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Snow Cone

Strawberry Snow Cone

Bred by Jack Davis, Strawberry Snow Cone is a cross between a Santa Cruz Strawberry Kush mother and a male Snow Cone. It produces a strawberry jam flavor and a calming yet creative high that is perfect for anyone who wants to relax and daydream without falling asleep. Expect the buds to be surrounded by near-black leaves that contrast beautifully with pink and red hues and crystal-tipped trichomes.

About this brand

Double Delicious Logo
TBA