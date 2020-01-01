 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Super Girl CO2 Vape Cartridge 0.5g - Double Delicious

Super Girl CO2 Vape Cartridge 0.5g - Double Delicious

by Double Delicious

Write a review
Double Delicious Concentrates Cartridges Super Girl CO2 Vape Cartridge 0.5g - Double Delicious

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Nirvana Seeds created Supergirl by backcrossing the famous Skunk #1 and focusing on the indica characteristics of that strain’s genetics. This strain produces large rock-hard buds, tons of resin, and a strong, skunky and coffee odor. The high is fast and hard-hitting, leaving the consumer fully relaxed and perhaps unable to focus. Potentially a good choice for insomnia, Supergirl has sedating effects that help your eyes ease shut.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Double Delicious Logo
TBA