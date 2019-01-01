 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Tangerine Distillate Syringe

Tangerine Distillate Syringe

by Double Delicious

Write a review
Double Delicious Concentrates Solvent Tangerine Distillate Syringe

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tangerine Distillate Syringe by Double Delicious

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangerine

Tangerine

Tangerine is a sativa-dominant hybrid, a 4th generation daughter of Ch9 Aroma. The fruity tangerine aroma is accompanied with notes of mango and pineapple. Indoor or outdoor grows can expect flowers between 7 and 8 weeks.

About this brand

Double Delicious Logo
TBA