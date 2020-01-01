Tangerine Dream RSO Tanker 1g
About this product
Double Delicious full spectrum RSO is an alcohol extraction utilizing high quality food grade alcohol. We use select premium flower and fully test our RSO guaranteeing the best quality product with the highest standards.
About this strain
Tangerine Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.