Treasure Island CBD CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by Double DeliciousWrite a review
About this product
Double Delicious High CBD cartridges are Co2 extracted with the same equipment and process. We use only the best Premium High CBD strains!
About this strain
Treasure Island
Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.