 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Treasure Island CBD CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

Treasure Island CBD CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by Double Delicious

Write a review
Double Delicious Concentrates Cartridges Treasure Island CBD CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Double Delicious High CBD cartridges are Co2 extracted with the same equipment and process. We use only the best Premium High CBD strains!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Treasure Island

Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.  

About this brand

Double Delicious Logo
TBA