  5. White Rhino Co2 Cartridge 0.5g
White Rhino Co2 Cartridge 0.5g

by Double Delicious

About this strain

White Rhino

White Rhino
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

