  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. White Tahoe Cookies RSO 1g
Indica

White Tahoe Cookies RSO 1g

by Double Delicious

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

White Tahoe Cookies

White Tahoe Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

White Tahoe Cookies is an indica-dominant strain created by Kush4Breakfast and distributed by Archive Seed Bank. This strain is a blend of The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut, and exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweeter, hashier notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.

